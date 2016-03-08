Fiorentina, Pedro arrives in Rome for medicals before signing

22-year-old Brazilian striker Pedro is about to become a new Fiorentina player. The forward has landed in Rome this morning, ready to undergo the usual medical examinations before signing a contract with la Viola for the next five seasons until June 2024. The deal has cost the Tuscan side just under €15m plus 20% on the future resale of the striker, who has spent the last three seasons with Fluminense.Pedro stayed in Brazil last summer despite offers from both Bordeaux and Monterrey, with the Mexican side even offering the same €15m for the forward, but both bids were rejected. The player proffered a move to Europe and joining Vincenzo Montella’s Fiorentina will allow the young forward to grow and shine. So far in this season’s 2019 Brazilian Série A campaign with Fluminense, Pedro has scored 5 goals in 10 appearances for the side, scoring 10 in 19 appearances last season.Apollo Heyes