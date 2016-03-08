Fiorentina, Pezzella: 'Fans right to whistle; performance not up to scratch'
07 April at 16:45Fiorentina defender and captain German Pezzella, speaking to Sky Sport after the Viola's 1-0 defeat to Frosinone in Serie A earlier today, said the following as he reflected on an unexpected defeat.
"We understand what the fans felt after this match. They wanted a home win, which we have not seen for a long time, but we have made a performance not up to the team and the result is this.
"Fans right to whistle? Sure. The fans want their team to win and get it up in the standings. The mentality must be to improve.
"This is football. Every team plays its football, we have a team of young people but it is not an excuse. We all have to grow in maturity and we must take the results home.
"Can Coppa save the season? It is difficult to think only of that. To play well in the match in Bergamo and try to reach the final, you have to play the right way."
