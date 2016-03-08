Fiorentina, Pezzella: 'Lazio's Immobile will be dangerous'
25 October at 21:30Fiorentina captain German Pezzella spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com today, discussing the club’s upcoming league clash against Lazio.
“Immobile is a great player, in recent years he has often been a top scorer. We know that he will be a danger for us and then there is also Correa that I know well. He's a good guy and he's having a very good time. There are no friends on the pitch, and I'll do anything to stop him.”
The Florence based club are currently ninth in the league, tied on points with the Biancocelesti, who are seventh, but have greater goal difference. Therefore, Sunday’s game between the two sides will be important as they look to continue their chase for European qualification, with Lazio aiming for a Champions League spot and Fiorentina looking for any European competition.
For more news, check our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments