Fiorentina, Pezzella played hurt to allow his team to finish with 11 men on the pitch -pics

09 February at 20:35
Fiorentina played against Napoli in a big Italian Serie A game as the game ended 0-0. Both teams had to take one point each even if their managers would've surely preferred all three points on the night. Fiorentina's German Pezzella picked up an injury with about 10 minutes to go but since his coach had already used all of his substitutions, Pezzella decided to stay on the pitch for the final 10 minutes to allow his team to finish the game with 11 men on the field. View so bellow right here on Calciomercato.com 

