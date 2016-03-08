Fiorentina, Pioli: "Pjaca from Juve? We wait for it to become official"
04 August at 21:30Stefano Pioli, Fiorentina's coach, spoke after today's friendly match to the club's official website, commenting on the possible signing of Juventus' Marko Pjaca.
"Pjaca? We wait for what's unofficial to become official, then we will comment on it," Piolo stated.
Sky Italia have previously reported that the transfer is virtually a done deal, while Corriere Dello Sport have added that an agreement has been found for a paid loan with an option to buy set at €22m
