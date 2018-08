"Pjaca? We wait for what's unofficial to become official, then we will comment on it," Piolo stated.

Sky Italia have previously reported that the transfer is virtually a done deal, while Corriere Dello Sport have added that an agreement has been found for a paid loan with an option to buy set at €22m

Stefano Pioli, Fiorentina's coach, spoke after today's friendly match to the club's official website, commenting on the possible signing of Juventus' Marko Pjaca.