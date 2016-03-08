Fiorentina, Pioli: "We haven't been closing games off..."

pioli.fiorentina.2017.18
09 November at 23:50
Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com) after the Frosinone-Fiorentina (1-1) game, here is what he had to say on the matter: 

"Result? It's too bad since we haven't been able to close games off of late. We made too many mistakes tonight and we weren't able to play well once we had the lead. When you play like this, you allow the other team to get points off you which happened today. Even so we played well and took 21 shots on goal. We are young and we know that we are going to have to grow as a team. We know that we should've won tonight and we know that these points are important in the standing. Simeone? He didn't get many chances but the goals will come. We have to want to score more goals as a team. Frosinone? They put us under pressure at times and took advantage of our mistake...".

For more news you can visit Calciomercato.com. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Frosinone

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.