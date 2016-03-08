Fiorentina players to meet for pre-season training on July 2
27 June at 16:30Fiorentina have confirmed their players will return for the pre-season training on July 2, Monday. The list of the players will be announced in the coming days.
A statement on Fiorentina's official website read, "Fiorentina informs that the first team will meet at the" Davide Astori "Sports Center starting from Monday 2nd July. The training sessions will continue until Thursday 5 July. "
" The purple team will leave for the Moena retreat on Saturday morning and will perform the first training at the C. Benatti Sports Center "at 5:30 pm. "
