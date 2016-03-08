Fiorentina players visit Astori's grave one year after his death
04 March at 11:25One year ago, Davide Astori died in his sleep in a hotel in Udine, the night before Fiorentina's away Serie A game against Udinese. Today, Fiorentina posted a message on their official Twitter account to pay tribute to their captain (watch) and the players of La Viola attended a mass in Astori's birthplace San Pellegrino Terme and visited the grave of their team-mate. Some former Fiorentina players like Milan Badelj and Riccardo Saponara joined their former team-mates to pay tribute to Davide.
Pictures and videos by our reporter in San Pellegrino Terme, Giacomo Brunetti:
Un anno fa ci lasciava Davide Astori. Nel suo paese natale, il ricordo con una funzione. Presenti la Fiorentina, una delegazione del Cagliari e vari personaggi sportivi [ @gia_brunetti ] pic.twitter.com/5AMNjHhSR5— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 4 marzo 2019
La Fiorentina sulla lapide di Davide Astori. pic.twitter.com/cs81Que6Xd— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 4 marzo 2019
Giacomo Brunetti
