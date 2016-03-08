Fiorentina players visit Astori's grave one year after his death

04 March at 11:25
One year ago, Davide Astori died in his sleep in a hotel in Udine, the night before Fiorentina's away Serie A game against Udinese. Today, Fiorentina posted a message on their official Twitter account to pay tribute to their captain (watch) and the players of La Viola attended a mass in Astori's birthplace  San Pellegrino Terme and visited the grave of their team-mate. Some former Fiorentina players like Milan Badelj and Riccardo Saponara joined their former team-mates to pay tribute to Davide.

Pictures and videos by our reporter in  San Pellegrino Terme, Giacomo Brunetti:



 
Giacomo Brunetti

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.