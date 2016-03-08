Fiorentina, Prade: 'Florenzi? I love him but he's a Roma player...'

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Pradé spoke to gathered reporters at Giancarlo Antognoni’s book presentation today, discussing unhappy Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi and the coach Vincenzo Montella."Florenzi? I can only say that I gave him his first contract, I love him, but he's a Roma player and I've never talked to the club, or with him or his agent.”Pradé then touched on the club’s coach Montella, who has guided the club to ninth in the league table after 12 games."I don't understand the negativity about him, we're happy with the work he's doing. The team is currently a little injured, on the return from the break we will see the conditions, but we all have to do more. We can also count on Ribery's return, which is important both from a technical and tactical point of view and from a charismatic point of view.”Fiorentina finished in 16th place last season, as it looked like they may drop down in the last few games of the season. However, Montella, along with key players such as Gaetano Castrovilli and Franck Ribery, has helped the club start the season strongly, only six points behind sixth place Roma.Apollo Heyes