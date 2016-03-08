Fiorentina prepare contract renewal for Tottenham and Atletico target
29 August at 19:31According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Fiorentina are closing in on a contract renewal for Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone; the son of ex-Lazio player and Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.
Simeone has become an important part of the set-up in Florence; after moving to the club from Genoa last summer – famously scoring a hat-trick for the Viola in a 3-0 win over Napoli back in April.
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the forward – with son perhaps destined to play under his father in the Spanish capital. Tottenham are looking for an understudy for Harry Kane; whilst Simeone would have competition at Atletico from the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Thomas Lemar.
Despite the rumours, or perhaps because of, Fiorentina are eager to sign their man to a new deal – one which would see him earn more and likely tie him to the club until 2023.
