Fiorentina, PSG joins race for young star

Not only Inter and Juventus are interested in Fiorentina’s star. As reported by La Repubblica (via CalcioMercato.com), has the French giants Paris Saint-Germain set their sights on the Fiorentina striker, Federico Chiesa.According to Repubblica, the father, and agent of Federico Chiesa, the former striker Enrico, met the leaders of Paris Saint Germain in the past few days to hear the proposal for a possible transfer to Paris at the end of the season. On the outside of Fiorentina, however, there are also Juventus and Inter ready to do battle for him.​@MaaxiAngelo