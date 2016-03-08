Fiorentina ready to extend contracts of Venuti, Sottil
18 October at 14:40Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are ready to extend the contracts of right-back Lorenzo Venuti and left-winger Riccardo Sottil, as per Corriere dello Sport.
Both players still have more than 18 months left on their current deal with the club but are likely to sign a new contract in the coming days.
If the development materialise as per expected, Venuti and Sottil will become the second and third player to extend their contract with the La Viola after midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments