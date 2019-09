Fiorentina ready to offer massive salary increase to Chiesa

Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are ready to offer a massive salary boost to star winger Federico Chiesa in order to persuade him to stay at the club, La Repubblica The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded transfer window but ended up staying.As per the latest development, La Viola are now in the process of offering a new deal to the Italy international where the club is ready to offer the young playmaker a massive increase in his salary.The report stated that Fiorentina are willing to increase Chiesa’s salary from €1.7 million per season to €3.8 million per season plus bonuses.That is not it as Fiorentina’s hierarchy also want to insert a big buyout clause in order to cool off interest in the player from the likes of Inter Milan and Juventus.