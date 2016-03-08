Fiorentina ready to offer mega deal to Castrovilli
02 October at 10:25Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are ready to offer a mega deal to young midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is becoming a fan favourite at the club with impressive performances from the beginning of the season.
Therefore, as per the latest report, La Viola are willing to offer the Italy U21 international an extension of five years where the player salary will increase from €200,000 per season to €500,000 per season.
The new contract is likely to include bonuses linked to goals and club’s success which can take the player’s earning to nearly €1 million per season.
Castrovilli, who joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2017, has a contract with the Viola till the summer of 2021.
In the ongoing season, the former Bari midfielder has represented Fiorentina in six matches during the league competition where he has scored a goal and provided a solitary assist as well.
