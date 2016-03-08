Fiorentina receive big offer for Tottenham target
23 June at 15:10Serie A side Fiorentina have rejected a 40 million euros offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Giovanni Simeone.
Simeone joined Fiorentina in the summer of 2017 from Genoa for an undisclosed fee and impressed for the La Viola last summer. He appeared in 38 Serie A games for the side, finding the back of the net as amny as 14 times and racking up a tally of 4 assists too.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Fiorentina have rejected Marseille's 40 million euros offer for Simeone, who has already drawn links with Tottenham.
It isn't just Giovanni but Fiorentina are expected reject offers for a lot of their other prized assets too, especially Federico Chiesa; for whom the La Viola have rejected offers from a host of Serie A clubs already.
Simeone's goals and performances played a vital role in helping Fiorentina finish eighth in the Serie A last season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
