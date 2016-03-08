The striker enjoyed a great run with Fiorentina last season, scoring 14 goals in the process, including a hat-trick against Napoli in April. Therefore, Fiorentina will be looking to lock the Argentinian for next season, as explained by Fiorentina director Corvino; "We can't sell our own jewel".

Having already offer Fiorentina €35m for Nikola Milenkovic, Atletico have tried once again, offering the Italian side €40m for Giovanni Simeone. However, La Viola have rejected both of these bids.