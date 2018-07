The striker enjoyed a great run with Fiorentina last season, scoring 14 goals in the process, including a hat-trick against Napoli in April. Therefore, Fiorentina will be looking to lock the Argentinian for next season, as explained by Fiorentina director Corvino; "We can't sell our own jewel". Having already offer Fiorentina €35m for Nikola Milenkovic, Atletico have tried once again, offering the Italian side €40m for Giovanni Simeone. However, La Viola have rejected both of these bids.

It seems we will have to wait to see the dad and son reunion, although a move shouldn't be excluded for Giovanni, should an important offer arrive before the transfer market closes.

It's no secret that Diego Simeone wants to work with his son, Giovanni Simeone, at Atletico Madrid this season. However, with Fiorentina rejecting the latest offer , a family reunion is in doubt.