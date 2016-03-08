Fiorentina reject €40m Atletico Madrid bid for striker
30 July at 14:30It's no secret that Diego Simeone wants to work with his son, Giovanni Simeone, at Atletico Madrid this season. However, with Fiorentina rejecting the latest offer, a family reunion is in doubt.
Having already offer Fiorentina €35m for Nikola Milenkovic, Atletico have tried once again, offering the Italian side €40m for Giovanni Simeone. However, La Viola have rejected both of these bids.
The striker enjoyed a great run with Fiorentina last season, scoring 14 goals in the process, including a hat-trick against Napoli in April. Therefore, Fiorentina will be looking to lock the Argentinian for next season, as explained by Fiorentina director Corvino; "We can't sell our own jewel".
It seems we will have to wait to see the dad and son reunion, although a move shouldn't be excluded for Giovanni, should an important offer arrive before the transfer market closes.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Go to comments