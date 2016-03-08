Fiorentina reject new Milan offer for Roma target
15 July at 12:15According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Fiorentina have rejected AC Milan's latest offer for French midfielder Jordan Veretout.
Fiorentina value the Frenchman at the 20 million euro mark whilst the Rossoneri's new offer has only totalled 18 million, inclusive of bonuses. This has not satisfied the Viola's demands, who are now preparing to once again negotiate with Roma for a deal.
Milan see Veretout as the perfect mezzala to offer new head coach Marco Giampaolo for his 4-3-1-2 tactic. The Frenchman's dribbling and passing ability, combined with his high work rate, would make him a valuable asset for the new Milan manager yet things are looking increasingly difficult.
Milan had hoped to offer Lucas Biglia as a part of the deal to sign Veretout but it appears as though Fiorentina are not interested in the Argentine midfielder and wish only for the cash sum that they value their midfielder at.
