Fiorentina relieved after Chiesa injury update

Fiorentina have heaved a huge sigh of relief after learning more about the injury suffered by Federico Chiesa.



Chiesa had to come off before the end of the first half in Italy's 2-0 win over Greece in the UEFA EURO qualifier last night. Goals from Jorginho and Federico Bernardeschi sealed qualification for Roberto Mancini's men.



The official news is that Chiesa has not suffered any injury, as opposed to what was initially said to be a muscle-tendon injury. But as a precaution, Chiesa will return to Florence today and begin recovery. He will not be available for Italy in their game against Lichtenstein.

