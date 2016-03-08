Fiorentina renew interest in AC Milan star: the latest

Fiorentina had already set their sights on AC Milan's star midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura when he was still not at full speed after a serious knee injury. The player's contract with the Rossoneri expires at the end of the season and the ideas of Milan and Bonaventura may not go hand in hand but the newfound relationship between Mino Raiola and the club could represent an advantage. As well as Pioli, who has restored confidence to the midfielder.



However, if no renewal proposals arrive within 10 days, the player will start looking around. As reported by La Nazione, the stumbling block is represented by Bonaventura's demand: he would like a substantial salary increase and also an important lengthening. For Fiorentina, the operation would be at zero cost, with only the salary to be guaranteed.