Fiorentina, Ribery apologises on Twitter following incident with linesman after loss to Lazio

Fiorentina forward Franck Ribery has publicly apologised for his attitude at the end of Fiorentina’s 2-1 defeat to Lazio yesterday with a post on Twitter.The 36-year-old Frenchman had a small physical confrontation with the linesman Matteo Passeri after the final whistle was blown, with the player pushing the assistant referee twice. His behaviour is likely to lead to a punishment that may see him miss a few games for the Florence based club.Ribery posted the apology on Twitter, saying: “I'm really sorry about last night, I apologise to my teammates, to the coach, to the fans. I also apologise to Mr Passeri because at the end of the game I was very nervous and dispassionate, and I hope he can understand my state of mind. I'd always like to be on the pitch and help my team-mates, because I've come here to Florence for this city and this club and I expect more attention for Fiorentina, the attention that is given to the other clubs, for the great work we're doing every day together....”Apollo Heyes