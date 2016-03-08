Fiorentina, Ribery arrives: 'I am happy to be here' - Video

TRANSFER - Frank Ribéry, Fiorentina'da. pic.twitter.com/oHOn0AGrza — Le Mundo Sport (@lemundosport) August 21, 2019

The day has come: Franck Ribery has landed in Florence. Around 300 fans were present at Peretola airport to greet their new signing, who got a fantastic welcome by the Fiorentina faithful. Intercepted by reporters, the Frenchman expressed his delight."I'm glad to be here with my family. For a week I have been talking with the people of Fiorentina, Toni told me that it's a great club and Florence is a beautiful city. Italian? It's not perfect yet, but it's a language that I like," he stated.