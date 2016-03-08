Fiorentina, Ribery arrives: 'I am happy to be here' - Video

21 August at 11:30
The day has come: Franck Ribery has landed in Florence. Around 300 fans were present at Peretola airport to greet their new signing, who got a fantastic welcome by the Fiorentina faithful. Intercepted by reporters, the Frenchman expressed his delight.

"I'm glad to be here with my family. For a week I have been talking with the people of Fiorentina, Toni told me that it's a great club and Florence is a beautiful city. Italian? It's not perfect yet, but it's a language that I like," he stated.

