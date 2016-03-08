Fiorentina, Ribery: 'The fans here are phenomenal..'

06 October at 15:15
Fiorentina star Franck Ribery has hailed the club's fans and has called them phenomenal.

Ribery came up with another impressive showing recently in Fiorentina's 1-0 win over Udinese in the Serie A, as a Nikola Milenkovic strike was enough to keep La Viola's unbeaten run of five games going.

After the game, the Frenchman was talking to DAZN and said: ​"I am happy when I see such an environment, we played with heart and courage for the fans. I like playing football for such moments, we must working again and well.

"I'm a phenomenon? Even the fans are phenomenal. I like Florence, even my family. We have a good team, with lots of young people. The important thing is that I feel good, I'm working hard and it's important to have arrived immediately at my level."

