AS Roma travel to Florence this evening to play against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia quarter-final. It is the first of tonight's two matches, with Juventus in Bergamo later to play against Atalanta. Roma will be hoping to overcome the Viola tonight in what is an important fixture for the Giallorossi.Roma are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, winning all of them but their last match, when they threw away a 3-0 lead over Atalanta to draw 3-3 with the Bergamo side. When Fiorentina and Roma met in November, it finished 1-1, with Roma eager to put one over their opposition.Fiorentina are in good form, bettered with the arrival of Luis Muriel who has benefited the Viola greatly since he joined.Line-ups:Fiorentina: Lafont; Biraghi, Vitor Hugo, Pezzella, Milenkovic; Veretout, Edimilson, Benassi; Mirallas, Muriel, ChiesaRoma: Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, Nzonzi, Zaniolo; Pastore, El Shaarawy, Schick

