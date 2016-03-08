Live: Fiorentina 1-0 Roma: Veretout gives La Viola the lead from the spot



Fiorentina and AS Roma have drawn only one of their last 14 Serie A meetings (1-1 in January 2015): there have been nine wins and four losses for the Giallorossi in the process.



AS Roma have scored exactly four goals in three of their last five league games against Fiorentina (failing to score in the remaining two).



AS Roma have won eight out of the last 10 top-flight matches against Fiorentina that were played in the first half of the season (L2).



Fiorentina have only won one of their last five Serie A games (D2 L2), after having won three of the previous five (D1 L1).



Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last five league games on home soil: one draw after four successive wins.



AS Roma have earned 15 points so far: in each of their last five Serie A campaigns they had at least 20 points at this stage.



AS Roma have won only one of their last four away league games (D1 L2), after having won four in a row prior to this run.

Fiorentina are one of the two teams, along with Cagliari, who are yet to trail at home this season.

