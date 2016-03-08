Midfielder Carlos Sanchez from Fiorentina.

"West Ham United are delighted to confirm the signing of Colombia midfielder Carlos Sanchez. The experienced 32-year-old, who has 88 caps for his country, has joined the Hammers on a two-year contract from the Italian club Fiorentina, "a statement

"The defensive midfielder, who has appeared at five major tournaments, including two FIFA World Cup finals, is looking forward to working under Manuel Pellegrini."

On the move, Carlos Sanchez said: "I'm very happy to be here. I'm very excited and looking forward to achieving lots. "

“I decided to come here because, first, it is the Premier League, second, it’s a beautiful club and the fans are always helping the club and, third, for me it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing project the club are leading, being ambitious and keen to achieve good things. I’d like to thank all of the people, the whole club, for having me."