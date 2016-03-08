Fiorentina's Castrovilli in contention for a Euro 2020 spot as Inter consider a summer move
21 January at 15:40The future of Fiorentina starlet Gaetano Castrovilli is bright, with Italy coach Roberto Mancini considering him for this summer’s European Championships and Inter looking to sign him, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 22-year-old Italian, who is contracted to the Florence based club until 2024, hasn’t gone unnoticed by Mancini, who is looking to bring the strongest possible Azzurri squad to Euro 2020. Castrovilli could be a key player to add physicality and technique to a midfield that with Verratti, Jorginho, Barella, Sensi and Pellegrini already has strong dribbling and passing.
The Nerazzurri are also considering making a summer move for the player, the report continues. Juventus, who were previously providing competition for the Italian, ended up signing Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski. This allows Inter to move towards the summer transfer window uncontested for Castrovilli, a deal further facilitated by Fiorentina’s interest in the estranged Inter forward Matteo Politano. Coach Antonio Conte appreciates the Italian midfielder a lot, believing he would be the perfect fit in his tactical system.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments