Fiorentina’s Chiesa choses Juventus as future club
26 November at 09:20Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s highly-rated winger Federico Chiesa has chosen league leaders Juventus as his future club, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 22-year-old is one of hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Juve and Inter Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Italy international has chosen the Turin-based club ahead of Inter and is eager for a move in the summer of 2020 which will be a significant blow for the Milan-based club who have been following the progress of the player for quite some time now.
Chiesa has been a Fiorentina’s academy product and currently has a contract with the club till the summer of 2022.
Till now, the versatile winger has represented the Viola in 126 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 25 goals and provided 19 assists.
