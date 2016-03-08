Fiorentina’s Gerson destined to return to Roma

24 October at 17:30
Gerson Santos da Silva, commonly known as Gerson, is on loan at Fiorentina from Roma this season. Gerson started the season fantastically with the Viola but, in recent weeks, his performances have dropped off – with the Brazilian underperforming.
 
For this reason, Stefano Pioli is losing patience with the midfielder and he looks destined to return to Roma when the season ends. Gerson signed for Roma from Brazilian side Fluminense in 2016, for a figure of around €15 million.
 
