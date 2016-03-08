Fiorentina’s Pedro edges closer exit
15 January at 11:00Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are about to end their association with young striker Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos—also known as Pedro—in the January transfer window, as per Corriere Fiorentino cited by Calciomercato.com.
There have been reports in the recent past that suggested that the 22-year-old is eager to leave the club in January in order to get more first-team football.
As per the latest report, the player is now edging closer to an exit and his possible destination is Brazilian club Flamengo who are ready to pay the Viola a fee in the region of €14 million to acquire the services of the player.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments