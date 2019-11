Fiorentina’s Pezzella out for three weeks

Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s defender Germán Pezzella has been ruled out for three weeks after as he continued to recover from a cheekbone fracture, as per Football-Italia The 28-year-old suffered a cheekbone fracture during Fiorentina’s 1-0 defeat to league rivals Verona at the last weekend.The report stated that Pezzella has underwent a successful surgery but he is unlikely to make a comeback to the senior level for at least three weeks.Pezzella has been a regular starter for Fiorentina in the ongoing campaign where he has represented the club in 12 league matches, scoring a single goal.