Fiorentina’s Pezzella out for three weeks
27 November at 11:45Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s defender Germán Pezzella has been ruled out for three weeks after as he continued to recover from a cheekbone fracture, as per Football-Italia.
The 28-year-old suffered a cheekbone fracture during Fiorentina’s 1-0 defeat to league rivals Verona at the last weekend.
The report stated that Pezzella has underwent a successful surgery but he is unlikely to make a comeback to the senior level for at least three weeks.
Pezzella has been a regular starter for Fiorentina in the ongoing campaign where he has represented the club in 12 league matches, scoring a single goal.
