Fiorentina’s Pezzella out for three weeks

27 November at 11:45
Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s defender Germán Pezzella has been ruled out for three weeks after as he continued to recover from a cheekbone fracture, as per Football-Italia.

The 28-year-old suffered a cheekbone fracture during Fiorentina’s 1-0 defeat to league rivals Verona at the last weekend.

The report stated that Pezzella has underwent a successful surgery but he is unlikely to make a comeback to the senior level for at least three weeks.

Pezzella has been a regular starter for Fiorentina in the ongoing campaign where he has represented the club in 12 league matches, scoring a single goal.

For more updates, please visit our home page

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.