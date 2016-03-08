Fiorentina's Pezzella reveals why he turned down Milan

Fiorentina defender German Pezzella has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Fiorentina's Serie A clash against AC Milan this weekend.



"​The desire to make up for the suffering of the last championship pushed me to stay here, I didn't want to match my name to a sad period for Florence and the Viola fans. We have to go to Milan to try to win and we have to do it by staying true to our style, putting the desire to play good football while having fun.



"​Milan are in trouble, but it is not in crisis. The Rossoneri rankings surprise me as in our case it does not reflect the value of the team. In Giampaolo's line-up, I like Suso, one who makes the difference and who can create the decisive blow in an instant. And I consider Romagnoli the best Italian defender after Chiellini, the strongest of Serie A with Koulibaly. I also like Izzo.



"De Ligt? Dybala told me he is great, but he is young and needs time to settle in.



"To beat Milan we need Ribery's magic. When Franck came into the locker room I was a little hesitant. I did not know, as a captain, how I should confront myself with such a star. Instead from the first day Ribery was one of us. He taught us to be 'hungry', to always want to improve. He knows how to win matches like those against Milan. Ribery, among other things, also raises the level of Chiesa."