Fiorentina set asking price for Juventus target Chiesa
04 July at 13:30Despite Fiorentina's intention to keep hold of him, Italian winger Federico Chiesa could still depart the Viola this summer; with Juventus leading the race for the talented young forward.
Fiorentina, despite not wanting to part ways with the player, would be willing to accept an offer in the reported region of 70 million euros for the winger; a bid which could be fronted by the Bianconeri once they are able to first offload a number of players considered to be deadwood.
