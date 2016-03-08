Fiorentina set €70 million price tag on Inter, Juventus target

02 June at 14:25
Serie A side Fiorentina have reportedly set a €70 million price tag on Inter and Juventus target Federico Chiesa.

The Italian youngster has become one of the most starlets in European football and his performances for the La Viola has attracted interest from almost all the big Serie A sides.

Gazzetta dello Sport say that Fiorentina want €70 million for the winger, while Juventus could bump up their price to as high as €80 million to provide stiff competition to Inter.
 
 
 

