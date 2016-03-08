Fiorentina set price for Juventus, Inter and Chelsea target at €80m

Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa is attracting headlines for all the right reasons. The young Italian forward has been a valuable part of Stefano Piolo's Viola set-up and has been in great form as of late, helping the side reach the semi-final of the Coppa Italia and scoring in the 3-3 draw with Atalanta in the first leg of said semi-final.However, it is unsure as to how long Chiesa will remain in the iconic purple jersey for; with a number of top clubs reportedly chasing his signature. The teams that have been linked most are Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Chelsea; yet there has been interest from a number of other sources, just not as concrete as the four clubs above.Now, according to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina would have set the price-tag for their Italian winger. The reports suggest that Fiorentina are asking for at least €80m, a steep fee but a justified one for such a talent. Earlier reports have indicated that, when Fiorentina do decide to sell, that Napoli have the first option to buy and it is therefore believed that the Neapolitan side lie in pole position to secure Chiesa's services.

