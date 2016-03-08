Fiorentina set price-tag for Juve, Chelsea and Man Utd target

13 November at 15:45
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, Fiorentina have set the price-tag for their Italian starlet Federico Chiesa at no less than €60m.
 
This comes after reports circulating that a number of top European clubs are tracking the young forward, with Juventus, Napoli, Chelsea and Manchester United said to be the most interested.
 
For whoever wants to sign Chiesa, €60m may not seem like much in today’s market, meaning it will only be a matter of time before the youngster gets snapped up by a big club.
 
