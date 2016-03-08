Fiorentina sign Brazilian striker, deal for Duncan close
02 September at 18:20Serie A side Fiorentina have sealed the signature of Brazilian striker Pedro and are also close to signing Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan.
The La Viola have already agreed a deal to sign Rachid Ghezzal from Leicester on an initial loan deal with the option to buy for around 9.7 million euros.
But the club have announced the capture of Brazilian striker Pedro from Fluminense for a fee of 15 million euros with a future resale value of 20 percent for the Brazilian club.
The statement on the club's website said: "ACF Fiorentina announces that it has acquired, from Fluminense FC, the rights to the sports performances of the player Abreu Dos Santos Pedro Herrique. Pedro, born in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) on June 20, 1997 , with the Brazilian Club's jersey he has already appeared 58 times and scored 20 goals."
Sky Italia have also released pictures of Liverpool youngster Bobby Duncan signing his La Viola contract. The 18-year-old is set to sign for a fee of 2 million euros.
The club has also held talks for free-agent Hatem Ben Arfa and have agreed a fee for Reims striker Remi Oudin.
Go to comments