Fiorentina sign West Ham midfielder
11 August at 13:10
Fiorentina continue to build their squad ahead of the 2018-19 season and have found a midfield reinforcement. La Viola have officially closed for West Ham youngster Edimilson Fernandes.
Coach Stefano Pioli can now add the Swiss playmaker to the list of midfielders available to him, as Fernandes comes from West Ham on loan with a right of redemption. The operation was born during the negotiation for the sale of Carlos Sanchez, who made the switch to London on a permanent basis. Edimilson arrives in Florence with the good omen of his cousin Gelson, a former player of both Chievo and Udinese. Ferandnes is se to complete his medical visits in the coming days.
The 22-year-old completed his youth development at Swiss club FC Sion. He then broke into the senior side in 2013 before making the switch to London-based West Ham in 2016 where has has played ever since.
