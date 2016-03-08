Fiorentina, Simeone reveals ‘most complete striker’ in Serie A
04 October at 17:00There is a current buzz about Argentine forwards in Serie A. Milan and Inter are both led by powerful Argentine strikers in Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi respectively, whilst Fiorentina have Giovanni, son of Diego, Simeone up top and new Lazio signing Joaquin Correa is starting to show what he is made of.
Speaking to DAZN ahead of Fiorentina’s match against Lazio on Sunday, Simeone revealed his thoughts, including his pick for the best striker in Serie A:
“We are very young but, despite someone thinking we have no experience, we are proving to have grit and hear. Trust me, I want more and more with regards to goals, even more so after the first call with Argentina.
“[Higuain] is very strong, the most complete striker in the league, he has everything: he manages the ball, scores and helps the team, his short movements are decisive for 'killing' the opposing defenders. Icardi? Everyone thinks that when he does not score, he does not help the team: maybe it's true, but everything is compensated by the attention during the 90 minutes.
“The surname weighed at the beginning, but now it's different: I'm an attacker and if I sign game, it depends everything from this. I hope that one day he can become my coach, even if it is difficult for anyone to join a group where the technician is your father. I could find it from Argentina, why not: everyone would like something like that. In my family we all work to achieve the maximum, the word ‘impossible’ does not exist.”
