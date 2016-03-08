Fiorentina slap €100 m price-tag on Juve, Inter and Liverpool target Chiesa
21 March at 18:15Fiorentina will only sell their star winger Federico Chiesa for an offer of € 100 million, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and Fiorentina have slapped a huge price-tag on the son of former Parma and Lazio star Enrico.
Scorer of 12 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions with La Viola so far this season, Chiesa is being linked with Juventus, Inter and Liverpool. The Old Lady and the Nerazzurri are reported to be in pole position to secure the services of the talented winger although Juventus' maximum offer is reported to be € 70 million.
Fiorentina are not open to including any player in a possible player-plus-cash swap deal and hope that some Premier League club will match their asking price, if they are to sell Chiesa.
Chiesa signed a contract extension with Fiorentina in 2016 and his current deal with La Viola expires in 2022.
Go to comments