Fiorentina sporting director: 'I will defend Montella till death..'

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade has said that he will Vincenzo Montella's work at the club till death.



Fiorentina's start to the season has been disappointing. They made 13 signings this past summer, 3 on deadline day. They're yet to win a game as they lost to Napoli on the first day, followed by a defeat to Genoa and a draw against Juventus.



In an interview that Prade gave to Radio Deejay, he talked about Montella and praised him.



He said: ​"In the short term there something may be missing, it is true. But it is what a team that is under construction must do, we are a laboratory. It's a year of construction because there are 18 new players.



"I will defend the work of our coach until his death, he did his first training session on September 3rd, the first full-rose training just before the match against Juventus.



"Of course, now we need to get results, but it also depends on the calendar, with Napoli you did a great performance despite losing and Juve, a little less with Genoa but in the end if you go to see you could even."