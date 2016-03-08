Fiorentina star reaches contract renewal agreement

Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli has reached an agreement with the club to extend his stay till atleast 2024.



Castrovilli has been one of the best Serie A midfielders this season and has formed a sensational trio with Franck Ribery and Federico Chiesa up front. He scored for Fiorentina in their 3-1 win over Milan two weeks ago.



Sky Italia claim that the Italian is ready to sign a deal till the summer of 2024 after positive talks were held between the two parties. His agent Michelangelo Minieri has fixed the last few bits of details, with the player expected to earn 1 million euros plus bonuses.



The announcement is expected to happen tomorrow.

