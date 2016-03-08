Fiorentina starlet jokes: 'Find someone who looks at you like I look at Zlatan' - pic

You need to find someone to look at you in the same way that i look at Zlatan @Ibra_official Dream pic.twitter.com/x7wJraZsC6 — vlahovicd (@vlahovicdusan9) February 23, 2020

AC Milan and Fiorentina clashed yesterday in Serie A at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and it all looked good for the visitors for most of the match after Ante Rebic gave Stefano Pioli's side the lead. However, in the final moments of the match, the Rossoneri conceded a penalty and Pulgar equalized.Fiorentina's young attacker Dusan Vlahovic returned to the match, or rather the pre-match moments, on his Twitter account, posting a photo of him looking at Zlatan Ibrahimovic and a caption: "You need to find someone to look at you in the same way that I look at Zlatan. Dream."