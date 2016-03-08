Fiorentina still dream of Balotelli
11 August at 12:00According to reports from the Corriere dello Sport this morning, Fiorentina are still interested in signing Mario Balotelli on a free transfer.
The controversial Italian forward had his contract with Marseille expire at the end of last season and the forward is yet to agree a move elsewhere; despite reports linking him heavily to several clubs. Flamengo were said to have reached an agreement but that move has since fallen through.
The Viola were reportedly keen earlier in the summer but Balotelli's demands outweighed their interest. Now, however, the club are still interested, if the Italian lower's his wage demands slightly.
