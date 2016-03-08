Fiorentina still in pursuit of Lazio’s Danilo Cataldi
12 August at 09:40According to what has been reported by CittaCeleste this morning, Fiorentina are still on the trail of Danilo Cataldi; Lazio’s somewhat-controversial midfielder.
Lazio have a number of strong central midfield options and it is thought that Cataldi is viewed as expendable; having never really lived up to the hype.
One such team that is interested in Cataldi, and has been for some while, is Fiorentina; managed by former Lazio head coach Stefano Pioli. Pioli is reportedly a big fan of Cataldi and wishes to work with him once again in purple colours.
