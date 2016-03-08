Fiorentina still keen on Franck Ribery

12 August at 10:18
Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are still keen on signing former Bayern Munich attacking winger Franck Ribery.

The former French international has left the Bundesliga giants after his contract came to an end at the end of last season and is now a free agent.

Therefore, Fiorentina are interested in the 36-year-old but the deal might be a tough one to go through as two more clubs – Werder Bremen and Schalke 04 – are also interested in the veteran winger.

Ribery spent 12 seasons with Bayern where he has scored 86 goals and played a key role in helping the team in winning an unprecedented treble in 2012-2013.
 

