Fiorentina still keen on signing Sassuolo’s Berardi
31 October at 13:20Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina are still interested in signing league rivals Sassuolo’s striker Domenico Berardi, as per Corriere Fiorentino cited by Football-Italia.
The 25-year-old was linked with the La Viola in the past as well but the deal did not materialise for number of reasons.
Since then, Berardi has extended his contract with the Neroverdi till 2024 but as per the latest report, the Viola’s hierarchy have not given up hopes of acquiring the Italy international’s services in the future and are looking to make a move for him in the 2020 summer transfer window.
