Fiorentina swoop for Milan forward Suso
11 August at 10:30Suso has greatly impressed for AC Milan in their pre-season yet the simple fact remains that the club are prepared to let him leave; should a good enough offer arrive for the Spaniard. After scoring plenty of goals and showing that maybe he is fit to play as a trequartista after all, the club could still see him move elsewhere this summer.
In fact, the Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that in the past few hours, Fiorentina have made an enquiry about a possible purchase; looking to defeat the likes of Ligue 1 side Lyon and Serie A rivals Roma to his signature.
Suso could be allowed to leave the club for just over 30 million euros, as the Rossoneri still wish to purchase 50 million euro rated Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid. As the window heads towards closing, Milan may begin to accept slightly lower offers for Suso as they attempt to raise the funds required to purchase Atletico's Argentine forward.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments