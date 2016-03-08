Fiorentina, Terim: 'Chiesa? I still prefer Enrico Chiesa...'

Galatasaray coach Faith Terim spoke to Tuttomercatoweb ahead of their game against Fiorentina tomorrow, here is what he had to say:



" Florence return? I am emotional, I am always emotional when I return to Florence, it's always a special feeling for me. I accomplished great things here alongside Fiorentina and the Viola fans, we really played some great football here. City? I have great memories of this city that's for sure. Federico Chiesa? He is a great player. I watched him a lot of late and he impressed me. Even so, I prefer his father Enrico Chiesa, what a player! Rocco Commisso? I don't know him but I knew the Della Valle brothers from back in the day. Fiorentina? I wish them all the best for this upcoming season. I am anxious to play against them again, it's always special...'. More to come on the matter...



