Fiorentina, Terim: 'Chiesa? I still prefer Enrico Chiesa...'

09 August at 23:05
Galatasaray coach Faith Terim spoke to Tuttomercatoweb ahead of their game against Fiorentina tomorrow, here is what he had to say:

" Florence return? I am emotional, I am always emotional when I return to Florence, it's always a special feeling for me. I accomplished great things here alongside Fiorentina and the Viola fans, we really played some great football here. City? I have great memories of this city that's for sure. Federico Chiesa? He is a great player. I watched him a lot of late and he impressed me. Even so, I prefer his father Enrico Chiesa, what a player! Rocco Commisso? I don't know him but I knew the Della Valle brothers from back in the day. Fiorentina? I wish them all the best for this upcoming season. I am anxious to play against them again, it's always special...'. More to come on the matter...

You can visit our Calciomercato.com page for more general football news. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.