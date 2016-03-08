Fiorentina to meet with Chiesa to convince him to stay amidst Juve interest

11 June at 23:45

According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marizo Fiorentina aim to keep a hold of Chiesa despite interest from Juve.
 
New owner, Commisso's right man, Joe Barone, spoke with the player's entourage to reaffirm his willingness to stay in Florence next season.
 
In particular, Barone spoke with Federico's father and agent, Enrico Chiesa. A meeting is expected between the parties to understand the will of the player, who has reached a rough agreement with Juventus.
 
Inter have also been linked with the player in the past.
 
 

