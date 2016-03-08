Fiorentina to offer a contract renewal to Inter & Juventus target Chiesa
13 March at 16:00Fiorentina are ready to offer a contract renewal to Juventus and Inter target Federico Chiesa, according to a report from Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Florence based club are ready to offer Chiesa an extra year on his current contract, worth €4 million net. The 22-year-old Italian forward’s current contract expires in 2022. Both Juventus and Inter are keenly interested in the Viola talisman, with the Turin based club close to securing a move for him last summer before new owner Rocco Commisso convinced him to stay.
Chiesa has made 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2117 minutes. In that time, he’s scored seven goals and provided five assists, being a core part of both Vincenzo Montella and Giuseppe Iachini’s squads. The son of former Parma striker Enrico Chiesa, the 22-year-old has been a consistent part of the Italian national team since making his debut in March 2018.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments